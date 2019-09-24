Robert Englund uses his Freddy Kruger voice to frighten drivers when he gets road rage.

The 'A Nightmare On Elm Street' star has played the iconic horror movie killer eight times on the big screen - first taking on the role in Wes Craven's 1984 classic and most recently in 'Freddy vs. Jason' 16 years ago - and he admitted sometimes he can't help but get angry behind the wheel and he channels his terrifying alter ego when the red mist descends.

He told The Guardian newspaper: ''I played the character in eight films, so he's never really left me. Sometimes, I'll be stuck in traffic in LA and he just comes out. I'll do the Freddy voice and shout, 'Get out my way, motherfucker!'

''I'm glad he's become this iconic bogeyman, but the films were so much more than him. They're all about a strong girl surviving Freddy. She'll realise her inner strength and beat this symbol of patriarchy. Nancy in the first movie [played by Heather Langenkamp] was basically Alien's Ripley for teenagers.''

Meanwhile, the 72-year-old actor recently revealed he would love to reprise the role of dream stalker Freddy and wielding the glove of finger knives one time to really say goodbye before another performer takes over.

He previously said: ''We need a Freddy that can do the next eight movies - or seven, I don't want them to remake Part 1 again. I'm not Freddy anymore, you guys. I could do one more ... probably. If you shot me up with vitamin c!

''But here's the thing. I can't do eight more, you guys. So we need a new actor that you guys believe in and trust and love that can go the distance.''

Wes Craven's original 1984 movie was remade in 2010 with Jackie Earle Haley playing burned brute Freddy in 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' but Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema did not follow it up with a sequel.