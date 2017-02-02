The American actor shot to fame after playing the metal-clawed character, who kills his victims in their dreams. Freddy and his burned, disfigured face first appeared in Wes Craven’s 1984 slasher A Nightmare on Elm Street, and has since become a part of horror history.

While the new Freddy project isn't another movie in the fright franchise, Robert will be back as Freddy for documentary Nightmares in the Makeup Chair, a film which looks at how special make-up effects artist Robert Kurtzman, known for his work in horror movies, transforms Robert into his nightmare-inducing alter ego.

“Nightmares in the Makeup Chair is my love letter to the Nightmare on Elm Street series and to practical makeup,” Robert said in a statement. “I’ve always been in awe of the multi-talented make-up effects artists. From sketching to sculpting, they realise the design. Then to the fine precision of the moulding and the manufacturing of the make-up appliances which are nearly paper thin. And then, the application process where I sit in the make-up chair and I become their living canvas as they glue me in and paint the appliances.

“This documentary not only captures their talent, but I think it might inspire a new generation of practical effects artists. I was happy to become Freddy once again to share the make-up process with the fans.”

Nightmares in the Makeup Chair will premiere in 2017 at a film festival, though it's yet to be confirmed which one.

Director Mike Kerz was inspired to start the project after seeing vintage photos of legendary artist Jack Pierce applying the Frankenstein make-up to actor Boris Karloff.

“Sadly, those sessions were never documented on film. That is why we created our documentary - fans will see two modern horror legends at work,” he shared.