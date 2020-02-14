Robert Englund doubts that he will ever play Freddie Krueger again.

The 72-year-old actor played the horror icon eight times in the 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' franchise - but Robert admits he is now ''too long in the tooth'' to reprise the role.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert said: ''I don't think I'll ever don the makeup again.

''I'm a little too old for that. I'm a little long in the tooth to play Freddy now. I think if I was doing it, it would be more like Freddy vs. Viagra.''

However, Robert revealed he would be prepared to play a cameo role, should the franchise be rebooted.

He said: ''I know that the rights to 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' have gone back to the Wes Craven family estate. And I know they've looked at a lot of different submissions and ideas.

''I'm hoping they're open-minded, because there's a lot of young screenwriters and wannabe director-screenwriters that have been kind of obsessed with the horror genre and have some interesting ideas.''

Robert added: ''I would love to be invited back if they decide to reboot 'A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: The Dream Warriors'.

''I would love to come back and maybe play the dream analyst, the woman in the therapy sessions who doesn't believe that there can be such a thing as a collective nightmare that's common to a group of people.

''I think it would be fun for the fans, it would be fun for me to play the part originally played by a woman and do a flip on that. I think there's kind of a tradition in the horror genre of cameos like that, so that would be fun for me.''

'Lord of the Rings' star Elijah Wood has expressed a desire to reboot the slasher series and recently revealed his ambition of involving Robert in a potential movie.

He said: ''You have to bring Robert Englund back for one more film. I think, especially if you're going to open up a new franchise and take it in different directions, you have to establish it with him and then you can move on.''