Robert Englund admits that he is ''too long in the tooth'' to play 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' icon Freddie Krueger again.
Robert Englund doubts that he will ever play Freddie Krueger again.
The 72-year-old actor played the horror icon eight times in the 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' franchise - but Robert admits he is now ''too long in the tooth'' to reprise the role.
In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Robert said: ''I don't think I'll ever don the makeup again.
''I'm a little too old for that. I'm a little long in the tooth to play Freddy now. I think if I was doing it, it would be more like Freddy vs. Viagra.''
However, Robert revealed he would be prepared to play a cameo role, should the franchise be rebooted.
He said: ''I know that the rights to 'A Nightmare on Elm Street' have gone back to the Wes Craven family estate. And I know they've looked at a lot of different submissions and ideas.
''I'm hoping they're open-minded, because there's a lot of young screenwriters and wannabe director-screenwriters that have been kind of obsessed with the horror genre and have some interesting ideas.''
Robert added: ''I would love to be invited back if they decide to reboot 'A Nightmare on Elm Street Part 3: The Dream Warriors'.
''I would love to come back and maybe play the dream analyst, the woman in the therapy sessions who doesn't believe that there can be such a thing as a collective nightmare that's common to a group of people.
''I think it would be fun for the fans, it would be fun for me to play the part originally played by a woman and do a flip on that. I think there's kind of a tradition in the horror genre of cameos like that, so that would be fun for me.''
'Lord of the Rings' star Elijah Wood has expressed a desire to reboot the slasher series and recently revealed his ambition of involving Robert in a potential movie.
He said: ''You have to bring Robert Englund back for one more film. I think, especially if you're going to open up a new franchise and take it in different directions, you have to establish it with him and then you can move on.''
