A report has claimed Robert Downey Jr is poised to reprise the role of Iron Man for the Black Widow movie.
Robert Downey Jr is reportedly set to reprise the role of Iron Man for the Black Widow movie.
The 54-year-old actor - who has played the iconic superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2008 - is poised to appear alongside side Scarlett Johansson in the much-hyped movie, according to Deadline.
Previously, speculation has circulated about Downey Jr possibly reprising the role for the upcoming film.
However, Marvel is yet to confirm whether or not the Hollywood star will, in fact, return to his most famous on-screen role.
By contrast, it has been confirmed that Florence Pugh will star in the upcoming movie, with the actress recently saying she feels excited by the boldness of the 'Black Widow' script.
Florence, 23, also admitted to being surprised by some aspects of the film's script.
Asked about her initial reaction to the script, she confessed: ''I was excited to see how bold it was - and to see how raw it was ... and to see how sad it was. It was a script that I didn't expect to see associated with this.
''That was part of the reason I got so excited, and with Cate Shortland attached [to direct] and telling the next part of [the Black Widow's history], it was only thrilling to be a part of.''
The Irish folk brothers have plenty of stories to tell.
In terms of approach, 'Chain Tripping' takes some beating. To call Yacht's latest release conceptual would be underplaying its inspiration wildly.
On 'Tallulah', Grant Nicholas and Taka Hirose seem to have that burning connection again.
Burn My Eyes was released on this day (August 9th) in 1994.
With an eclectic mix of established acts, up and coming talent and resurgent household names, Neverworld once again offered up some superb musical...
Listen to their new song 'Alchemy'.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...