Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr. won't return for the 2019 Spider-Man sequel.
Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man won't return for the next Spider-Man film.
The 52-year-old actor reprises his iconic role as Tony Stark and his superhero alter-ego in Marvel's second reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise, but Sony will have the web-slinger - played by Tom Holland - team up with a different character in the 2019 sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The news comes after Robert revealed he is delighted with the result of his latest outing as Iron Man and having seen ''early screenings'' of the movie, he gives it ''10 out of 10''.
Robert said: ''This 'Homecoming' thing turned out very well ... People have been starting early screenings of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and they say it's absolutely a 10 out of 10. I certainly enjoyed participating in it, and I think this will be one of the big Summer hits.''
Elsewhere, Sony are keen for Tom, 21, to reprise his role in a number of spin-off movies.
Sony executive Amy Pascal revealed the studio's plans for the iconic superhero, and
Speaking to FilmStars, Amy explained: ''Those movies will all take place in the world that we are now creating for Peter Parker.
''They'll be adjuncts to it, it may be different locations but it will still all be in the same world, and they will be connected to each other as well.''
It means Spider-Man could feature in the same universe as Venom, Silver & Black, and the other Spider-Man movies being made by Sony.
Asked if Spider-Man will feature in the Venom or Silver & Black films, Amy said: ''There's always a chance.''
Jack Antonoff hears a ''female voice'' in his head when he writes music.
The show will be seen by everybody at the same time.
The Scottish comedian has been speaking about gaining a knighthood in the Queen's Birthday Honours List.
With Will Smith and Martin Lawrence fronting the franchise, 'Bad Boys' was a huge success for Sony Pictures upon its initial release in 1995.
The creator will be able to give her input during season 2 production.
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...
Carl Casper is a well-known chef from Miami who works in a trendy LA restaurant...