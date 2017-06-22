Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man won't return for the next Spider-Man film.

The 52-year-old actor reprises his iconic role as Tony Stark and his superhero alter-ego in Marvel's second reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise, but Sony will have the web-slinger - played by Tom Holland - team up with a different character in the 2019 sequel, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news comes after Robert revealed he is delighted with the result of his latest outing as Iron Man and having seen ''early screenings'' of the movie, he gives it ''10 out of 10''.

Robert said: ''This 'Homecoming' thing turned out very well ... People have been starting early screenings of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and they say it's absolutely a 10 out of 10. I certainly enjoyed participating in it, and I think this will be one of the big Summer hits.''

Elsewhere, Sony are keen for Tom, 21, to reprise his role in a number of spin-off movies.

Sony executive Amy Pascal revealed the studio's plans for the iconic superhero, and

Speaking to FilmStars, Amy explained: ''Those movies will all take place in the world that we are now creating for Peter Parker.

''They'll be adjuncts to it, it may be different locations but it will still all be in the same world, and they will be connected to each other as well.''

It means Spider-Man could feature in the same universe as Venom, Silver & Black, and the other Spider-Man movies being made by Sony.

Asked if Spider-Man will feature in the Venom or Silver & Black films, Amy said: ''There's always a chance.''