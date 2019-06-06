Robert Downey Jr. has announced the launch of The Footprint Coalition, an initiative which aims to clean up the world with robotics.
Robert Downey Jr. wants to clean up the world with robotics.
The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor has announced the launch of The Footprint Coalition, a decade-long initiative that is committed to using advanced technologies to help the environment which will launch by the end of April next year.
Speaking at the Amazon Re: Mars conference - a new artificial intelligence (A.I.) event for Machine learning, Automation, Robotics and Space - in Las Vegas on Tuesday (04.06.19) evening, the 54-year-old star said: ''Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years.
''God I love experts. They're like Wikipedia with character defects.''
The 'Tropic Thunder' star didn't explain how the organisation would achieve its goal but felt even making a small dent could be the most important thing he has ever done, particularly because he feels a ''quiet sense of crisis'' over his own contribution to climate change issues.
He said: ''I have this quiet sense of crisis. I'm a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus.''
It is unclear whether other partners, investors or advisers are involved in the initiative.
Following the conference, the website FootprintCoalition.com went live and currently hosts a message to thank visitors who ''care about Mother Earth,'' and includes a sign-up form for a newsletter.
Robert and his wife, Susan Downey, have been working on an eight-part documentary series about artificial intelligence which is set to debut on YouTube Red later this year.
The 'Iron Man' star will also host and narrate the series, which will also feature experts in science, technology, engineering and other fields exploring the impact of A.I.
Susan previously said of the venture: ''Robert and I share a curiosity for A.I., a complicated and often polarizing subject.
''Our aim is to explore A.I. through a lens of objectivity and accessibility, in a thoroughly bold, splashy, and entertaining way. We're thrilled to bring this project to life along with Network Entertainment, Sonar, and YouTube Red.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...