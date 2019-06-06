Robert Downey Jr. wants to clean up the world with robotics.

The 'Avengers: Endgame' actor has announced the launch of The Footprint Coalition, a decade-long initiative that is committed to using advanced technologies to help the environment which will launch by the end of April next year.

Speaking at the Amazon Re: Mars conference - a new artificial intelligence (A.I.) event for Machine learning, Automation, Robotics and Space - in Las Vegas on Tuesday (04.06.19) evening, the 54-year-old star said: ''Between robotics and nanotechnology, we could clean up the planet significantly, if not totally, in 10 years.

''God I love experts. They're like Wikipedia with character defects.''

The 'Tropic Thunder' star didn't explain how the organisation would achieve its goal but felt even making a small dent could be the most important thing he has ever done, particularly because he feels a ''quiet sense of crisis'' over his own contribution to climate change issues.

He said: ''I have this quiet sense of crisis. I'm a one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus.''

It is unclear whether other partners, investors or advisers are involved in the initiative.

Following the conference, the website FootprintCoalition.com went live and currently hosts a message to thank visitors who ''care about Mother Earth,'' and includes a sign-up form for a newsletter.

Robert and his wife, Susan Downey, have been working on an eight-part documentary series about artificial intelligence which is set to debut on YouTube Red later this year.

The 'Iron Man' star will also host and narrate the series, which will also feature experts in science, technology, engineering and other fields exploring the impact of A.I.

Susan previously said of the venture: ''Robert and I share a curiosity for A.I., a complicated and often polarizing subject.

''Our aim is to explore A.I. through a lens of objectivity and accessibility, in a thoroughly bold, splashy, and entertaining way. We're thrilled to bring this project to life along with Network Entertainment, Sonar, and YouTube Red.''