Robert Downey Jr. has revealed the voice cast of the upcoming 'Doctor Dolittle' reboot.

The 52-year-old 'Iron Man' star is set to take the lead role in Universal Pictures' 'The Voyage of Doctor Dolittle', and now has taken to Instagram to reveal the stellar cast lending their voices to animals in the movie.

He wrote: ''I am most pleased to announce the stellar voice cast joining me on #TheVoyageofDoctorDolittle. #EmmaThompson @ramimalek @octaviaspencer #RalphFiennes @kumailn @selenagomez @mrcraigrobinson @carmenejogo @tomholland2013 @marioncotillard #FrancesDeLaTour @johncena (sic)''

The cast includes Emma Thompson as a parrot named Polynesia, Selena Gomez as a giraffe named Betsy, Kumail Nanjiani as an ostrich named Plimpton, Ralph Fiennes as a tiger named Barry, Octavia Spencer as a duck named Dab-Dab.

Rami Malek will voice a gorilla named Chee-Chee, Craig Robinson as a mouse named Fleming, Carmen Ejogo as a lioness named Regine, Marion Cotillard as a fox named Tutu, and John Cena as a polar bear named Yoshi.

Frances Del La Tour is also a star of the movie and will voice something called Ginko-Who-Soars and Downey's Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Tom Holland will voice a dog named JP.

'Harry Potter' star Jim Broadbent was also announced to be joining the cast in December alongside 'Dunkirk' newcomer Harry Collett but their roles have yet to be announced.

The project is set to be directed by Academy Award winner Stephen Gaghan, who also penned the script.

The popular Doctor Dolittle character was created by British author Hugh Lofting as he fought in the trenches during World War I and his series of children's books were published in the 1920s telling the adventures of a Victorian-era physician who learns to talk to animals.

Lofting's character has previously been portrayed by Rex Harrison in the 1967 musical 'Doctor Dolittle', which won Oscars for Best Original Song and Best Visual Effects.

Most recently Eddie Murphy took on the part in the 1998 film 'Dr. Dolittle' and the 2001 sequel, both of which earned a combined total of $470 million at the worldwide box office.