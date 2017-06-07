Robert Downey Jr. has said ''early screenings'' of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' have ''turned out very well''.

The 52-year-old actor reprises his iconic role as Tony Stark and his superhero alter-ego Iron Man in Marvel's second reboot of the Spider-Man film franchise - which stars 21-year-old Tom Holland as the lycra-clad titular character - and has said that those who have been lucky enough to see the production before it's scheduled release next month have given it ''10 out of 10''.

Speaking during a Facebook Live event held on Tuesday (06.06.17), Robert said: ''This 'Homecoming' thing turned out very well ... People have been starting early screenings of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and they say it's absolutely a 10 out of 10. I certainly enjoyed participating in it, and I think this will be one of the big Summer hits. Anyway, these LA premieres are usually pretty fun.''

The news comes as the star - whose role in the movie will mark his eighth appearance as Iron Man - recently likened the production to 2008's 'Iron Man' film, as he said it's a ''straight forward'' flick.

He said: ''Being back with Tom Holland and [Happy Hogan actor] Jon Favreau, it's just crazy. And it reminded me of that kind of first Iron Man experience. It's a straightforward Spider-Man movie. There's always opportunities for heavy-hitters dropping in to kind of support him.''

However, not all of Marvel's roster of actors are pleased with the reboot as Kirsten Dunst - who played Mary Jane Watson opposite Tobey Maguire's take on the web-slinging superhero from 2002 to 2007 when they starred together in Sami Raimi's trilogy - previously hit out at filmmakers for ''milking'' the franchise.

She said: ''We made the best ones, so who cares? I'm like, 'You make it all you want.' They're just milking that cow for money. It's so obvious. You know what I mean?''

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is set to hit cinema screens on July 7.