Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr. was paid more than $1 million a minute for his part in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
The 53-year-old Hollywood actor - who has played Iron Man since 2008 - appeared in the Marvel movie for eight minutes, but raked up a profit of $10 million, according to figures released by Variety.
On filming the movie, Downey Jr previously said: ''I genuinely had a blast. I just love Spider-Man so to me being able to participate in reintroducing Spider-Man to a new generation or giving kind of a really back to, that's why it's called homecoming.''
The 'Iron Man' star - who was the first of the Marvel characters to hit the big screen - is one of the movie industry's most in-demand performers, and it was previously reported he made $40 million for his supporting role in 'Captain America: Civil War', which also starred Chris Evans.
The 36-year-old actor - who's best known for his role as Steve Rogers in the 'Captain America' franchise - feels his Marvel co-star is irreplaceable as Iron Man.
Evans said: ''No matter what it feels like for me, I try to imagine what it feels like for him, because he really did start this. He really is so irreplaceable. Nobody can ever be Iron Man. It's not a role like Superman or Batman that can kind of find different incarnations, no one can touch it.''
As well as being a fan of Downey Jr's acting talents, Evans also hailed him as a ''wonderful guy''.
He added: ''It's low-hanging fruit to say [Robert] Downey. He's such a wonderful guy and is so talented, so experienced, and so supportive ... He's always been in my corner and I've always felt supported by him.''
