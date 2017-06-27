Robert Downey Jr. will continue to appear in Marvel movies for as long as they are ''well thought out''.

The 52-year-old actor has become well known for his portrayal of Tony Stark and his crime fighting alter ego Iron Man since the eponymously titled 'Iron Man' movie in 2008, and has appeared as the character in many other Marvel movies such as 'Captain America: Civil War' and the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

And Robert has said his dedication to Marvel and it's Cinematic Universe (MCU) is down to the fact that the people who make the movies do so ''correctly''.

Speaking to CinemaBlend.com about his continued involvement with Marvel Studios, the Hollywood icon said: ''What happens to me is that things are presented to me that are really well thought out by folks that have been doing this correctly for a really long time, and I go like, 'Check.'''

Despite his love for the Marvel brand, it was recently revealed Robert would not be appearing in the 2019 sequel to 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', as the web-slinging superhero - played by Tom Holland - is set to be paired up with a different character.

The news comes after Robert revealed he is delighted with the result of his latest outing as Iron Man and having seen ''early screenings'' of the movie, he gives it ''10 out of 10''.

Robert said: ''This 'Homecoming' thing turned out very well ... People have been starting early screenings of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming', and they say it's absolutely a 10 out of 10. I certainly enjoyed participating in it, and I think this will be one of the big Summer hits.''

Meanwhile, Robert recently likened the production to 2008's 'Iron Man' film, as he said it's a ''straight forward'' flick.

He said: ''Being back with Tom Holland and [Happy Hogan actor] Jon Favreau, it's just crazy. And it reminded me of that kind of first Iron Man experience. It's a straightforward Spider-Man movie. There's always opportunities for heavy-hitters dropping in to kind of support him.''

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' is due to hit screens on July 5.