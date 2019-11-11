Avengers: Endgame's Robert Downey Jr. dedicated his E! People's Choice Awards 2019 accolade to Stan Lee on Sunday night (10.11.19), as the film took home three prizes.

The 54-year-old actor was presented with the Male Movie Star of 2019 gong at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica for his role as Tony Stark/ Iron Man in the superhero film, and he paid tribute to the ''late, great'' US comic book writing legend who passed away in November 2018 aged 95.

He told the crowd: ''Well look, I just got to come up here and open the show so I'll just say thank you Disney, thank you Marvel, thank you Russo brothers.

''And most of all, to the late, great Stan Lee, this is for you, buddy.''

As well as Downey Jr.'s big win, 'Avengers: Endgame' also picked up the coveted Movie of 2019 gong, and Action Movie of 2019.

Spider-Man: Far From Home's Tom Holland and Zendaya took the Action Movie Star of 2019 and Female Movie Star of 2019 accolades respectively, and she also won the Drama TV Star of 2019 award. Elsewhere in the movie category, 'Murder Mystery' won Comedy Movie of 2019, 'Aladdin' was the Family Movie of 2019, and Cole Sprouse won Drama Movie Star of 2019 for 'Five Feet Apart'.

Film star Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven in the Netflix sci-fi series 'Stranger Things' won big in the TV category, taking the Female TV Star of 2019 gong, and 'Stranger Things' took home the coveted Show of 2019 prize, and Drama Show of 2019. Other big winners included Jennifer Aniston and Gwen Stefani, who won the People's Icon of 2019 and Fashion Icon of 2019 gongs respectively.

Pink was presented with the People's Champion Award on the night, and she used her acceptance speech to urge others to ''stop fighting each other and to help each other''.