Robert Downey Jr. has confirmed Gwyneth Paltrow and Jon Favreau are in 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 44-year-old actress has previously starred opposite the 52-year-old actor as his on-screen love interest Pepper Potts in all three 'Iron Man' movies, and also had a cameo in the first 'Avengers' but then was absent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe until appearing at the end of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

Favreau appeared in the three 'Iron Man' movies - as well as directing the first two - as Happy Hogan and had a supporting role in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.

And on Tuesday (22.08.17), Downey - who plays Iron Man and his alter ego Tony Stark - took to Instagram to confirm the two actors will be appearing in the upcoming MCU movie.

The post showed the three actors together with the caption: ''Infinity Trinity... #infinitywar and street crad @jimmy_rich represent @marvelstudios and @therealstanlee... (sic)''

'Avengers: Infinity War' will see the Avengers superhero team joining forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to fight the powerful intergalactic villain Thanos.

The next two Avengers movies have been announced as the end of Phase 4 in the MCU and Joe Russo - who is helming the two films with his brother Anthony - accepts that fans believe they know what will happen in the plot from watching the other Marvel movies but he insists there's going to be some shocks for cinema goers.

The two teams will have to work together to fight Thanos, with some help from newcomers Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and the screen debut of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson).