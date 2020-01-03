Robert Downey Jr. and his wife Susan Downey ''genuinely love hanging out''.

The couple first met in 2003 on the set of 'Gothika' - which starred Robert, and on which Susan was working as a producer - before going on to tie the knot in 2005, and Robert has now said their love has lasted for well over a decade because they ''genuinely'' get along.

He said: ''We just genuinely love hanging out.''

The 'Iron Man' star has two children - Exton, seven, and Avri, five - with Susan, and although the pair balance each other out well, he usually lets her take the reins when it comes to their brood.

Robert - who also has 26-year-old Indio with his ex-wife Deborah Falconer - explained: ''I defer to her. I just wasn't raised right, so chances are, I'm gonna have some caca take on things.''

And the couple's differences are noticeable in their home life too, as Robert says he ''loves domestic maintenance'', whereas his spouse is often too busy with the ''machinations of her mind'' to clean.

The 54-year-old star said: ''I'm a little more the domestic type; I could just talk to you about the drapes and recovering those chairs. I love domestic maintenance; it just gets me off.

''The machinations of [Susan's] mind, it is astonishing - and horrifying - the sheer amount of data she is trying to process.''

Robert's life with Susan, as well as his children and his career, make him happier and healthier in his 50s than he's ever been, and there's little he would change.

Asked if there's anything he would alter about his life, the 'Dolittle' star told Parade magazine: ''I mean, I might need to floss more?''