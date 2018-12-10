NASA has responded after Marvel fans called on them to help Robert Downey Jr's character Tony Stark following the trailer for 'Avengers: Endgame'
NASA has given advice to Marvel after fans called on them to help Tony Stark.
The first trailer for 'Avengers: Endgame' saw Iron Man's alter ego - played by Robert Downey Jr - drifting through space after the ending to 'Infinity War' left him without the heroes turned to dust by Thanos and his own tech seemingly destroyed.
After fans jokingly asked the real life space agency for help, NASA responded on Twitter and said: ''Hey @Marvel, we heard about Tony Stark.
''As we know, the first thing you should do is listen in mission control for '@Avengers, we have a problem.'
''But if he can't communicate, then we recommend ground teams use all resources to scan the skies for your missing man.''
The character of Stark looks to be in a dire situation going into the fourth 'Avengers' movie, and co-writer Christopher Markus has confirmed fans won't know what to expect.
He said earlier this year: ''['Endgame'] doesn't do what you think it does. It is a different movie than you think it is...Also...[the deaths are] real.
''I just want to tell you it's real, and the sooner you accept that, the sooner you will be able to move on to the next stage of grief.''
His collaborator Stephen McFeely added: ''Put it this way. I think ['Infinity War'] is a fairly mature movie for a blockbuster. It's got a lot of fun in it, obviously, but boy, it gets very mature.
''The second one is also mature. We're going to own these choices, and hopefully surprise and delight you and get you invested. It's by the same studio, the same filmmaking team. They were written at the same time, shot at the same time.
''They're clearly connected, but they are definitely two different movies, one of which is dependent on what happened previous.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...