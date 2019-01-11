The Oscars are reportedly considering bringing as many cast members from the Marvel superhero franchise, 'The Avengers', on stage a the iconic event.
The Avengers may reassemble at the Oscars.
Disney-owned ABC are reportedly considering bringing as many cast members from the Marvel superhero franchise on stage at the 91st Academy Awards on February 25 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, ahead of the release of 'Avengers: Endgame'.
Although details are being kept under wraps, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the show's producers are currently lining up appearances by as many big name cast members as possible.
Members of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that could be likely to appear, following their appearance on the 2013 telecast are; Robert Downey Jr. who plays Iron Man, Chris Evans who portrays Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, Jeremy Renner who is Hawkeye, and Samuel L. Jackson who plays Nick Fury.
This news comes on the heels of the possibility that for the first time in three decades, the Oscars will likely have no single host and will feature various A-listers to introduce segments and possibly participate in sketches throughout the show.
Despite speculation that the iconic award show will have no host, Whoopi Goldberg is ''game'' to host the Oscars if she's wanted.
The star has already hosted the prestigious ceremony four-times, first in 1994, then in 1996, then 1999 and in 2002, however, the 'Sister Act' star is keen to take on the job again after Kevin Hart quit following the controversy surrounding the emergence of his previous homophobic tweets.
