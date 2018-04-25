'Avengers: Infinity War' is on course to break office records.

The eagerly-awaited new Marvel movie - which is directed by Joe and Anthony Russo - could earn almost $250 million on its opening weekend in the US, meaning it could become the biggest debut of all time.

The latest Marvel movie boasts a star-studded cast that features the likes of Robert Downey Jr, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, and Benedict Cumberbatch.

And the excitement surrounding the film could see it surpass the current box office record, which was set by 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in 2015, achieving a staggering opening weekend worth $247.96 million.

Despite boasting one of the most impressive casts in cinema history, Karen Gillan - who also stars in the Marvel movies - recently revealed that there was a sociable atmosphere on the set of 'Avengers: Infinity War'.

The 30-year-old actress explained that Robert Downey Jr. always hosts lunch for the cast of the franchise.

She recently shared: ''It's very sociable. When you are shooting a film like this, there is a lot of time between setups because they do huge laying of the set and the props.

''Everyone has a lot of time to hang out and get to know each other. Robert is the one who hosts the lunch for everyone, that's really nice. We all get to interact with each other a lot.''