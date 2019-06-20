'Avengers: Endgame' will be re-released with extra footage.

Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has revealed that the smash hit Marvel Cinematic Universe film - which wrapped up 22 films and 11 franchises - will once again be shown on cinema screens with scenes that weren't included in the first theatrical release.

The original movie clocked in at 181 minutes, however, it's yet to be determined how long the new film will be.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, Feige said: ''We are doing that. I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much ... Yeah, we're doing it next weekend.''

'Avengers: Endgame' was a global box office success amassing $2.743 billion since its release at the end of April and the movie has won big at various awards shows, including the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards where it scooped up three prizes.

The Marvel Studios motion picture won the coveted Best Movie gong, as well as Best Villain for Josh Brolin's performance as Thanos and Robert Downey Jr. triumphed in the Best Hero category for his portrayal of Tony Stark aka Iron Man.

Speaking about the hat-trick of wins, co-director Anthony Russo said: ''It's amazing. I mean, look, the MTV audience is so passionate, and to see the movie embraced, to see the movie celebrated, it's a very special feeling. There's so many people who have worked so long, and so hard to bring this to the screen and do justice to the story, and it kinda feels like we might of.''