Kevin Feige has revealed that 'Avengers: Endgame' will once again be released in cinemas with extra scenes that weren't included in the first theatrical edit.
'Avengers: Endgame' will be re-released with extra footage.
Marvel Studios Chief Kevin Feige has revealed that the smash hit Marvel Cinematic Universe film - which wrapped up 22 films and 11 franchises - will once again be shown on cinema screens with scenes that weren't included in the first theatrical release.
The original movie clocked in at 181 minutes, however, it's yet to be determined how long the new film will be.
Speaking to ComicBook.com, Feige said: ''We are doing that. I don't know if it's been announced. And I don't know how much ... Yeah, we're doing it next weekend.''
'Avengers: Endgame' was a global box office success amassing $2.743 billion since its release at the end of April and the movie has won big at various awards shows, including the recent MTV Movie & TV Awards where it scooped up three prizes.
The Marvel Studios motion picture won the coveted Best Movie gong, as well as Best Villain for Josh Brolin's performance as Thanos and Robert Downey Jr. triumphed in the Best Hero category for his portrayal of Tony Stark aka Iron Man.
Speaking about the hat-trick of wins, co-director Anthony Russo said: ''It's amazing. I mean, look, the MTV audience is so passionate, and to see the movie embraced, to see the movie celebrated, it's a very special feeling. There's so many people who have worked so long, and so hard to bring this to the screen and do justice to the story, and it kinda feels like we might of.''
Celine Dion barely cracks a smile and yet she's the greatest guest yet.
Phildel has gone back a step, in terms of her musical compositions, and returned to a style more reminiscent of her debut album with her latest...
To promote the release of her latest album 'Designer', Aldous Harding has undertaken an extensive European tour. On Wednesday night Harding played to...
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
This may be the third reboot of this franchise in 15 years, risking audience exhaustion,...
It turns out that Tony Stark makes a better Avenger than a mentor. After a...
Peter Parker is a teenager who has a lot to deal with after being bitten...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
This generational drama strains so hard to be serious that it's almost laughable. Its big...
Like comfort food, this movie has very little nutritional value, but it sure goes down...
Hank Palmer is a ruthless but excellent lawyer, despised by many of his peers for...