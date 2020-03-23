Robert De Niro, Danny DeVito and Ben Stiller have delivered warnings about following the guidelines for flattening the curve of the coronavirus.
Robert De Niro has quipped that he knows when people aren't staying at home and self-distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.
The 76-year-old movie star recorded a PSA (Public Service Announcement), which New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo shared on his Twitter page, and he joked that he has his eye on those people who are not sticking by the guidelines of staying at least two metres away from people in public and not going out unless it's essential.
In the clip, he said: ''Hello, this is Robert De Niro. We all need to stay home. We need to stop the spread of this virus, and we can only do it together. Not just to protect ourselves but to protect others and all the older people you love.''
He then smiled and pointed to his eyes and then the camera, before he added: ''I'm watching you.''
Ben Stiller and Danny DeVito have also recorded PSA's for the campaign.
The 'Zoolander' star warned: ''We really have to all stay home.
''It's the only way we're going to stop the spread of this virus.''
The 54-year-old actor also suggested people adopt a new hobby or read and binge-watch movies.
He added: ''Maybe read some books or watch some movies or take up a hobby.''
Whilst 'Matilda' star DeVito called on everyone to take on the measures required to flatten the curve of the virus - which has killed thousands upon thousands of people across the globe - to keep the elderly safe.
He said: ''Young people can get [the virus] and they can transmit it to old people and the next thing you know - I'm out of there.''
The Mifo O5 PROs are some of the most durable wireless earbuds on the market and we can't recommend them enough.
A feminist folk trio we can get behind.
For the opening night of his latest UK tour Frank Turner packed out Leas Cliff Hall for his first gig in Folkestone, playing a solo tour with no...
The Winter Gardens saw Blossoms in the Spring as the band brought their 2020 tour to the seaside to promote their third album, 'Foolish Loving...
You'd be surprised at how few women get to headline rock and metal festivals.
What's new in the music world this week?
The Long Goodbye is the scariest thing you'll watch this year.
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
David O. Russell deploys his deranged genius to explore the real events behind Abscam, cleverly...