Robert De Niro is the star of a new Warburtons advert to help launch the company's Plain and Cinnamon & Raisin bagels.
Robert De Niro is the star of a new Warburtons advert.
The Hollywood legend has teamed up with the bakery brand to help launch their brand new Plain and Cinnamon & Raisin bagels.
He said: ''It was a pleasure to fly to the UK to film this ad with the Warburtons family, and star alongside Jonathan. Getting into the bagel business has been great fun, and I hope everyone enjoys the final cut.''
Whilst Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburtons, added: ''As an iconic New Yorker, Robert De Niro knows his way around a bagel so it's great to have his seal of approval. We've spent months perfecting the recipe and process to ensure we delight families up and down the country with the best thing since sliced bread!''
In the advert, De Niro travels with his team from New York to see Jonathan Warburton after finding out the bakery brand's bagels are on the up. Bursting into the office, he confronts Warburton and tells him about a world where De Niro rebranded Warburtons bagels as 'GoodBagels'. And as in previous commercials, Jonathan Warburton mistakes this threat as storytelling for a new advert, which has previously featured the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Peter Kay, and The Muppets. Asking the Hollywood star ''how does it end?'', De Niro replies in Hollywood film fashion, ''not well''.
Daughters in the current climate are stronger than ever following last year's You Won't Get What You Want.
Je t'aime Taylor Swift's latest video for her new single 'Me!' featuring Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco.
Rachel, Becky and Niopha; The Unthanks, 'Unaccompanied, As We Are'; returned to Kent in their latest incarnation to sing songs old and new in their...
An interview with Glasgow's up and coming popstars HYYTS.
The albums we loved most this month.
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
David O. Russell deploys his deranged genius to explore the real events behind Abscam, cleverly...