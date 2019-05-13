Robert De Niro is the star of a new Warburtons advert.

The Hollywood legend has teamed up with the bakery brand to help launch their brand new Plain and Cinnamon & Raisin bagels.

He said: ''It was a pleasure to fly to the UK to film this ad with the Warburtons family, and star alongside Jonathan. Getting into the bagel business has been great fun, and I hope everyone enjoys the final cut.''

Whilst Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburtons, added: ''As an iconic New Yorker, Robert De Niro knows his way around a bagel so it's great to have his seal of approval. We've spent months perfecting the recipe and process to ensure we delight families up and down the country with the best thing since sliced bread!''

In the advert, De Niro travels with his team from New York to see Jonathan Warburton after finding out the bakery brand's bagels are on the up. Bursting into the office, he confronts Warburton and tells him about a world where De Niro rebranded Warburtons bagels as 'GoodBagels'. And as in previous commercials, Jonathan Warburton mistakes this threat as storytelling for a new advert, which has previously featured the likes of Sylvester Stallone, Peter Kay, and The Muppets. Asking the Hollywood star ''how does it end?'', De Niro replies in Hollywood film fashion, ''not well''.