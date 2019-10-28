Robert De Niro believes that the makes of 'The Irishman' did a ''good job'' de-aging him for his role in the film.
Robert De Niro believes that the makers of 'The Irishman' did a ''good job'' de-aging him.
The two-time Oscar winner portrays a character whose life plays out on screen in Martin Scorsese's new feature, and so the 76-year-old star had to be made to look younger by the movie's computer graphics and editing team.
When asked what it was like when he first saw the de-aged footage of himself, Robert told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''It was OK. I just wanted it to work as best as it can.''
He added: ''They did a very good job, I felt. They tried to make it the best to date that it could be.''
The actor's measured reaction to the new technology could be due to its relative infancy.
It has been used in a number of other films, such as 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' and 'Captain Marvel' to de-age Kurt Russell, 68, and Samuel L Jackson, 70, respectively.
Meanwhile, De Niro plays Frank Sheeran, an infamous real-life mob hitman, in the film which also stars Al Pacino, Joe Pesci and Harvey Keitel.
The project marks the tenth time that Robert and Scorsese have collaborated, while 'The Irishman' was first mooted in 2004 before production began three years later.
However, the film faced numerous production problems and did not actually begin filming for a decade.
De Niro admitted that he was relieved that the film has been released.
He said: ''We worked on it for a long time, so finally we were able to do it and complete it and get it out. So we're very happy that we were able to do it.''
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
David O. Russell deploys his deranged genius to explore the real events behind Abscam, cleverly...