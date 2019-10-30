Robert De Niro laughs off his divisive Warburton advert after he claims he isn't ''too good'' to star in the bakery ad
Robert De Niro claims he isn't ''too good'' for the divisive Warburton advert.
The 76-year-old actor dived the nation earlier this year by teaming up with the bakery brand for the launch their brand new Plain and Cinnamon & Raisin bagel line in the gangster spoof advert.
Speaking to Britain's GQ magazine, De Niro laughed: ''I know! I know!
''Look, they asked me to do it and I met the guy, Warburton, and I thought it was funny.''
It was announced the 'Taxi Driver' star would appear in the Warburton ad back in November last year.
In the advert, De Niro travels with his team from New York to see Jonathan Warburton after finding out the bakery brand's bagels are on the up. Bursting into the office, he confronts Warburton and tells him about a world where he rebranded Warburtons bagels as 'GoodBagels'. And as in previous commercials - which have starred the likes of The Muppets, Sylvester Stallone and Peter Kay - the company boss mistakes this threat as storytelling for a new advert.
Asking the Hollywood star ''how does it end?'', De Niro replies in Hollywood film fashion, ''not well''.
Explaining his inspiration for agreeing to the advert, he said: ''I saw [Sylvester] Stallone do it and I thought at least he has a sense of humour about it and about himself. And I thought I can look at it two ways.
''Should I think I should never have done that? I'm too good for that or something? And I said, 'f**k it, I'll do it. Why not?' Don't hold it against me.''
The screen legend previously admitted he had had ''great fun'' working on the advert.
He said: ''It was a pleasure to fly to the UK to film this ad with the Warburtons family, and star alongside Jonathan. Getting into the bagel business has been great fun, and I hope everyone enjoys the final cut.''
Whilst Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburtons, added: ''As an iconic New Yorker, Robert De Niro knows his way around a bagel so it's great to have his seal of approval. We've spent months perfecting the recipe and process to ensure we delight families up and down the country with the best thing since sliced bread!''
See the full feature in the December issue of British GQ available via digital download and newsstands on Friday (01.11.19) and at https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/robert-de-niro-interview
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
David O. Russell deploys his deranged genius to explore the real events behind Abscam, cleverly...