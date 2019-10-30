Robert De Niro claims he isn't ''too good'' for the divisive Warburton advert.

The 76-year-old actor dived the nation earlier this year by teaming up with the bakery brand for the launch their brand new Plain and Cinnamon & Raisin bagel line in the gangster spoof advert.

Speaking to Britain's GQ magazine, De Niro laughed: ''I know! I know!

''Look, they asked me to do it and I met the guy, Warburton, and I thought it was funny.''

It was announced the 'Taxi Driver' star would appear in the Warburton ad back in November last year.

In the advert, De Niro travels with his team from New York to see Jonathan Warburton after finding out the bakery brand's bagels are on the up. Bursting into the office, he confronts Warburton and tells him about a world where he rebranded Warburtons bagels as 'GoodBagels'. And as in previous commercials - which have starred the likes of The Muppets, Sylvester Stallone and Peter Kay - the company boss mistakes this threat as storytelling for a new advert.

Asking the Hollywood star ''how does it end?'', De Niro replies in Hollywood film fashion, ''not well''.

Explaining his inspiration for agreeing to the advert, he said: ''I saw [Sylvester] Stallone do it and I thought at least he has a sense of humour about it and about himself. And I thought I can look at it two ways.

''Should I think I should never have done that? I'm too good for that or something? And I said, 'f**k it, I'll do it. Why not?' Don't hold it against me.''

The screen legend previously admitted he had had ''great fun'' working on the advert.

He said: ''It was a pleasure to fly to the UK to film this ad with the Warburtons family, and star alongside Jonathan. Getting into the bagel business has been great fun, and I hope everyone enjoys the final cut.''

Whilst Jonathan Warburton, Chairman of Warburtons, added: ''As an iconic New Yorker, Robert De Niro knows his way around a bagel so it's great to have his seal of approval. We've spent months perfecting the recipe and process to ensure we delight families up and down the country with the best thing since sliced bread!''

See the full feature in the December issue of British GQ available via digital download and newsstands on Friday (01.11.19) and at https://www.gq-magazine.co.uk/culture/article/robert-de-niro-interview