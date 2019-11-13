Robert De Niro has been honoured with a Screen Actors Guild Lifetime Achievement Award.
The 'Irishman' star will be bestowed the honour at the 26th annual SAG Awards on January 19 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.
De Niro said, ''I have been a member of this union for over 50 years. It's an honour to receive this award from SAG-AFTRA.''
Whilst SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris added: ''Robert De Niro is an actor of extraordinary depth and ability. The characters he creates captivate our imaginations. From the smouldering inferno of young Vito Corleone to the raging bull Jake Lamotta and everybody's grandpa Ben Whittaker, he continues to touch our hearts and open our minds to new and exciting worlds of understanding and emotion. It is my great privilege to announce that SAG-AFTRA's highest honour will be presented to one of the most singular talents of our generation, Robert De Niro.''
De Niro has had a glittering Hollywood career and has received a number of SAG nominations including with the 'Marvin's Room' cast for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in 1996, Outstanding Performance by a Cast in 'Silver Linings Playbook' and also Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for his part in the 2012 movie. Most recently, in 2018, De Niro was nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series for his part in 'The Wizard of Lies'.
Some of De Niro's most famous films include 1976's 'Taxi Driver', 1990's 'Goodfellas', 1995's 'Heat' and 2019's 'Joker'.
