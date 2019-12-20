Robert De Niro revealed that footage of him in 'Goodfellas' was used to make him appear younger in 'The Irishman'.
Robert De Niro went through a de-ageing process to star in 'The Irishman'.
The acting legend - who plays Frank Sheeran in Martin Scorsese's crime epic - revealed that the film's graphics team used footage of him in 'Goodfellas' to make him appear younger.
In an interview with the Daily Mail newspaper's Baz Bamigboye column, De Niro said: ''They took a scene of me in 'Goodfellas', compared it, and did a de-aging process.''
The 76-year-old star - who plays Sheeran from his late 20s through to his 80s - was ''happy'' that he and co-stars Joe Pesci, Al Pacino and Harvey Keitel could portray their characters in old age.
He said: ''I was happy that we could play our characters older.''
However, the Hollywood star admits there is a scene that fails to mask his age, because it was filmed near some rocks.
De Niro also had ''a movement coach'' to make sure his movements reflected those of a younger man.
De Niro recalled: ''I was, you know, careful, because it could be slippery on those rocks.
''I had a movement coach. If I was sitting here, slouched, he'd tell me to sit up straighter. He'd say: 'You're playing 39!' or whatever.
''We had that reminder a lot, which is a good thing. Looking back, I would have been more aware of it myself. I didn't feel old. I felt like the ages I was playing. But going downstairs, and on those rocks, you can't hide it.''
Bastille rocked up at The Winter Gardens in Margate for their 'Doom Days Club Nights' tour, making sure they were playing in more unfamiliar towns...
Stealing Sheep made their way down to Elsewhere in Margate to put on their wholly unique and utterly captivating live show.
Melting Vinyl brought local talent to the fore as it showcased a set by Tokyo Tea Room on the day of their latest EP release, 'Dream Room'.
The Who, Stormzy and more coming this month.
For the Nottingham date of Feeder's Tallulah tour, you just know before it even starts that it's going to be a banging show.
Holy Moly & The Crackers journeyed down from their hometown of Newcastle Upon Tyne to play in Canterbury, where they thought they'd be playing to...
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
David O. Russell deploys his deranged genius to explore the real events behind Abscam, cleverly...