Robert De Niro has confirmed his split from Grace Hightower, but insists they will remain good friends for the sake of their children.
Robert De Niro has confirmed his split from Grace Hightower.
The 'Taxi Driver' star has announced he is ''entering a period of transition'' in his relationship with the actress and philanthropist but insists they will remain good friends for the sake of their two children - Elliot, 20, and Helen Grace, six.
He said in a statement: ''Grace and I have two beautiful children together. We are entering a period of transition in our relationship which is a difficult but constructive process. I honour Grace as a wonderful mother and ask for privacy and respect from all as we proceed to develop our roles as partners in parenting.''
Rumours of the pair's split came last week when a source claimed they are not living together and planned to make a formal announcement shortly.
One source told the New York Post's Page Six column: ''They are not living together at this time.''
Whilst an insider added to People magazine: ''Sometimes things don't work out the way you hope or want them to.''
Robert and Grace - who are notoriously private about their relationship - tied the knot in 1997 after 10 years of dating. However, the couple went through a bit of a rocky patch two years into their marriage, which saw Robert file for divorce, but he later pulled the papers. The couple also renewed their wedding vows 14 years ago, joined by their good friends including Meryl Streep, Ben Stiller and Martin Scorsese.
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
Once, Jackie Burke was one of the biggest names in town; he was a comedian...
Roberto "Manos de Piedra" Duran was fierce in the ring, his poor upbringing on the...
There's nothing clever about this deliberately rude and vulgar comedy, but certain audiences will find...
After Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, mercurial filmmaker David O. Russell reunites with Jennifer...
Dick Kelly has never been able to unwind, he's a retired army general and even...
This is one of those warm, unchallenging comedies that's entertaining to watch even though something...
The Pope is the formidable nickname given to Frank Silva; a businessman who runs a...
Retired and, frankly, bored, 70-year-old Ben Whittaker decides the quiet life is not one he...
Joy Mangano always wanted to be an inventor and, after getting married, having three children...
Ben Whittaker is a 70-year-old retiree who has little left in his life to keep...
It's a little annoying that this high-concept marketing project (Rocky vs Raging Bull!) is as...
An almost ridiculously strong cast and a witty script by the writer of Crazy Stupid...
David O. Russell deploys his deranged genius to explore the real events behind Abscam, cleverly...