Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf are to star in 'After Exile'.

The crime drama film, which is based on real events, will tell the story of Mike Delaney - who will be played by La Beouf - as he attempts to rebuild his life after being released from jail for killing an innocent man in a robbery.

According to Deadline, De Niro will portray Delaney's ex-criminal dad Ted Delaney, and the pair join forces to try to save his younger brother from a life of crime.

Joshua Michael Stern will direct the motion picture, and Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo have penned the script.

Thorne will also produce the movie alongside Steve Snyder.

Both stars look set to have busy years, with De Niro set to appear in crime drama 'The Irishman' in September.

The 75-year-old star has reunited with Martin Scorsese for the movie, which he also co-produces.

'The Irishman' is an adaptation of the book 'I Heard You Paint Houses' which follows the exploits of Frank 'The Irishman' Sheeran - a high ranking Mafia hitman tasked with carrying out the ''biggest mob hit in history''.

De Niro will portray Sheeran and fellow gangster film icon Al Pacino will take on the role of Jimmy Hoffa, while Joe Pesci will star as Russell Bufalino.

LaBeouf will appear in 'Honey Boy' later this year, a movie based on his childhood and his relationship with is dad.

Lucas Hedges, FKA Twigs, Maika Monroe and Natasha Lyonne will also feature in the motion picture.