Robert Carlyle cried when he read the script for 'T2 Trainspotting'.

The 55-year-old actor will reprise his role as the psychopathic Francis Begbie in the highly-anticipated follow-up to the 1996 movie and was surprised by how emotional he and his co-stars felt when they were given the screenplay.

He said of his first glance at the script: ''I was crying. I thought, 'Why the f**k am I crying at this?'

''Danny [Boyle, director] felt it, Ewan [McGregor] and Ewen [Bremner] felt it, Jonny [Lee Miller]; we all felt this real emotional connection to these characters and to this world.

''But that first read - I was speaking to Ewan saying, 'I cannae believe I'm feeling like this.'

''I've never cried when I've read a screenplay before. Ever.''

And Robert felt emotional again when his co-star Jonny Lee Miller arrived on set, having been delayed with filming 'Elementary' in the US.

He recalled: ''Out of everyone, Jonny and I were probably the closest.

''Jesus Christ. Big, big hugs. Just holding on to each other, actually.''

But the meeting wasn't so emotional for Jonny, as he had contracted food poisoning during his journey.

He told Empire magazine: ''I was so nervously excited and I ended up throwing up in the bathroom.

''It was like, 'Nice to see you, I gotta go vomit'.

''And it just felt weirdly, awfully appropriate for 'Trainspotting', throwing up in a bathroom, having not seen these guys for years, hoping they didn't think I'd developed some awful drug habit.''