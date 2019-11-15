WW want to ''inspire healthy habits'' with their new customised weight-loss programme.

The lifestyle brand - who were formerly known as Weight Watchers - have launched myWW, a new approach to shedding the pounds that takes into account users' food preferences and lifestyle in order to find the plan that will best work for them.

Anna Hill, General Manager of WW UK, said: ''As the world's leading weight-loss programme and partner in wellness, we inspire healthy habits for real life -- and everyone is different.

''We are constantly listening to our community, and we know they want a more customised approach to weight loss. With our new myWW programme we help you find the weight-loss approach that will fit in with your life.''

The myWW programme offers three options - Green, Blue and Purple - with no food off limits thanks to the SmartPoints system and ZeroPoint foods and each includes customised recipes and content, activity recommendations and mindset skills.

Zoe Griffiths, Global Director of Nutrition, WW, said: ''It is scientifically proven that customised approaches lead to greater engagement and more behaviour change than generic programmes.

''The new myWW programme enables people to live their lives and still lose weight. We will match you to the right plan, the one that is the most flexible for you and gives you the confidence to succeed.''

Robbie Williams is an ambassador for WW and recently admitted he thinks he would have ended up dead if he didn't make some significant changes to his lifestyle and eating habits.

The 'Angels' hitmaker - who has adopted the Blue Plan so he can eat more of his favourite food and still reach his goals - said: ''I knew I had to take action or I was going to die.

''Take it in small steps.

''You can only get bucked off the horse so many times, daily, secondly, minutely, but you just keep getting back on the horse and then your percentage of who you are, where you are and how you feel about yourself and life will get better and better but it's a hard journey.''

The myWW programme is available now. For more information, visit WW.com or download the WW app.