Robbie Williams, Will Young, Simply Red and more will play the annual Magic of Christmas event at the London Palladium in November.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker has just announced his first festive album, 'The Christmas Present', which will be released days before the Magic Radio concert, which returns to the legendary venue on November 24.

Joining Robbie, the 'Leave Right Now' hitmaker and Mick Hucknall and co on the star-studded bill is Beverley Knight, James Morrison and Jack Savoretti.

Robbie quipped: ''Wow, that's a good line-up. Then I'll definitely come.''

The show kicks off at 3pm and is hosted by Magic Radio's Harriet Scott.

Meanwhile, Robbie is out to stop Michael Buble's Christmas reign.

He said: ''I nearly called this album 'Achtung Bublé'.

''It needs to stop. I love him, I absolutely adore him ... but it just needs to stop now!''

Fans are in for a treat next month, as the 'Angels' singer - who will also perform a festive show at the SSE Arena, Wembley, in support of the record on December 16 - has teamed up with Tyson Fury, Bryan Adams, Sir Rod Stewart and his dad Pete Conway on duets on his record, and he even has a small feature from his seven-year-old daughter Teddy on the track 'Home'.

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker asked the 31-year-old boxer to sing on 'Bad Sharon', a song about a ''boozy office party'', and he thinks the heavyweight ''smashed it'' in the recording studio.

Robbie said of the track: ''That makes sense in some sort of universe! I got my residency in Vegas and while I was out there Tyson was fighting and he invited me into his dressing room, is it called a dressing room when you fight? I don't know.

''And I asked him and he said yes and the song itself, 'Bad Sharon', is basically a boozy office party somewhere in the Midlands and it makes sense for Tyson, in that moment in my head, and to be fair he's smashed it.''

Tickets for Magic of Christmas are priced from £54.30 plus postage and packing. Head to magic.co.uk for more information and to win tickets.