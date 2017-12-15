Robbie Williams knows he will always have an addictive personality.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' star considers his sobriety to be his greatest achievement, but readily admits his addictive tendencies are something he must always keep on top of.

Robbie told The Sun newspaper: ''I can be addicted to anything. At the moment I'm addicted to a game called 'Gummy Blocks'. I'm addicted to the internet, I'm addicted to an awful lot of things. I have to tend to that stuff and if I don't tend to that stuff I get in trouble.''

But the former Take That star - who is married to American actress Ayda Field - is very proud of winning the fight against his addiction to alcohol and drugs.

The pop star said: ''I haven't had a drink for 18 years and I'm an alcoholic. I like booze. That's the one that sort of stayed with me going to meetings, going to rehab, getting this information. It's miraculous because I'm drawn to getting f***ed up ... whatever the level is. It's like, 'OK take this, do that, drink this and off we go.' And for 18 years I've managed. Put 18 years' worth of days together since my last drink. The truth is for most of my adult life I've mainly been sober.''

Robbie, 43, also admitted he has only slept with three members of The Spice Girls, not four as he had previously claimed.

The father-of-two conceded he could not count Mel B or Victoria Beckham among his sexual conquests.

He said: ''For the record I haven't. I really haven't. I said four out of five because it was good for the joke! I think if you check records everybody knows how many it was. I've done it again haven't I? Oh my God!''

The remaining members of The Spice Girls are Mel C - who admits to having a fling with Robbie - Geri Horner, who he publicly dated, and Emma Bunton.