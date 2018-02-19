Robbie Williams has welcomed his dad to Twitter.

The 'Angels' singer's father, former comedian and entertainment Pete Conway, has joined the social media network at the age of 68.

Robbie tweeted to introduce him to fans and posted: ''My Dad has joined Twitter x @poppapete299 (sic)''

In three hours, Pete has already clocked up over 1,600 followers.

Pete, who describes himself as ''veteran entertainer'' and ''father of a famous son'' has been in New Zealand, watching the cricket T20 Finals with Robbie.

He revealed he was inspired to join Twitter when retired cricketer David 'Bumble' Lloyd had tweeted about singing with him and Robbie and Freddie Flintoff.

Lloyd had tweeted: ''So T20 Finals Day ... me , Freddie Flintoff and Pete Conway sing all the standards then get Pete's Lad on ... just to give him a leg up in the entertainment world .. it's the least us old rockers can do (sic)''

Pete retweeted, adding: ''This tweet inspired me to join the 'twittering world' (sic)''

So far he has used the social media site to share his love of cricket and eggs Benedict.

Robbie, 44, is a big fan of social media.

In 2014 he live tweeted the birth of his second child, three-year-old son Charlie, who he has with wife Ayda Field.

Meanwhile, the 'Party Like a Russian' singer - who also has five-year-old daughter Teddy with his spouse - spent seven days in intensive care after abnormalities were found in his brain in September and he recently admitted the threat to his life ''scared'' him into taking up Pilates and meditation.

Robbie - who previously battled with drug and alcohol addiction - said: ''The health is good; really good. It takes on an awful lot to change my lifestyle, to be scared into the right actions. What does it take to actually change?

''Oh, nearly dying. That will do it. The big plus point of last year to me was steering myself into the right behaviour and looking after myself so now it's yoga, meditation, Pilates.''