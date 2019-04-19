Robbie Williams reportedly wants to make another swing album.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker has been inspired by his ongoing Las Vegas residency after performing covers by the likes of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. and he is eyeing up another collection of jazz tracks with plans to release a single early next year.

An insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Robbie is a huge fan of swing and believes his performing style of singing and joking with the audience has a direct link with greats like Sinatra and Martin.

''Getting on stage in Vegas, where those guys were kings, to sing those tracks again has given him the impetus to make another swing record. He's starting to list the songs he wants.''

Robbie - who has previously released 'Swing When You're Winning' (2001) and 'Swings Both Ways' (2013) in the genre - will continue his run at Wynn Las Vegas in June and July.

Kicking off the run last month, he told the crowd: ''I can't remember the last time a gig meant this much to me. There's a magic here, right?''

He also joked of his plans to break America with his residency, as he wants 'Friends' actress Jennifer Aniston to know who he is.

He added: ''I want to be famous in America. I want Jennifer Aniston to know who I am.''

The crooner announced his residency back in November, when he described it as a ''dream come true''.

He said at the time: ''I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can't wait.''