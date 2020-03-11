Robbie Williams is determined to please ''everybody'' during his Las Vegas residency.

The 46-year-old singer is returning to Sin City later this month for a 16-date residency, and Robbie has a clear idea of how he'll entertain his fans.

Robbie - whose residency kicks off on March 24 - told Billboard's 'Pop Shop Podcast': ''I want people who have never seen me before to come to the show and be entertained and not be bored.

''I'm not going to bore people with songs that they may not know from my repertoire. So I've just constructed a show where if you know me or you don't, you will be entertained and you will know the songs.''

Robbie performed his first 16 dates last year at Wynn Las Vegas' Encore Theatre.

And the pop star is eager to take on board some of the feedback he's subsequently received from fans.

He shared: ''People have come to the show and said, 'There's not enough Robbie Williams songs!' So it's a dilemma. And I hear them and I get it. So I'm adding a few more Robbie Williams songs this time around, because I am Robbie Williams.

''We shall see how it goes. But for those people leaving comments ... I'm really sorry. I'll try my best next time to please absolutely everybody, because that's what this job is at the end of the day: it's pleasing everybody.''

Despite this, Robbie freely admits he doesn't understand the current landscape of the music business.

He confessed: ''The landscape has changed so much for music right now. I don't understand it. I don't get it. I don't know what the function of it is.

''Music is full. It's horrible news for musicians out there, but music is full. I don't know if I should add any more noise to the pit.''