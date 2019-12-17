Robbie Williams wants to hire a detective to find Jason Orange.

Jason quit Take That in 2014 and has not been in contact with former bandmates Gary Barlow, Mark Owen or Howard Donald in some time and Robbie wants to track down Jason, despite his wishes for a quiet life out of the spotlight.

Speaking on his podcast 'At Home With The Williams', with wife Ayda Field, Robbie, 45, said: ''You know you can have that Find My Phone thing?

''The whole of Take That should have a locate Jason Orange thing because none of us know where he's gone.

''I should hire a private detective -- he finds out where Jason Orange is, we inject him with a beeping thing, a chip, then we know where Jason is at all times.

''I go the extra lengths for my Take That brothers.''

Robbie originally quit Take That in 1995 to launch a solo career but he has reunited with the band periodically for performances, including for the 2011 'Progress' tour.

Last year, Howard, 51, explained that Jason had ''gone off the grid''.

He said: ''Jason's gone off the grid. He's not taking emails or phone calls or stuff like that. But that's good for him, that's where he wants to be. I think he wants to be a million miles away from this at the moment.

''Who knows in the near future he might decide to change his mind and if he does he's welcome back anytime.

''We went from a five to a four, back to a five, down to a three, and like I said, us being a three now we're really comfortable.

''When Jason first left it was a difficult, we had to make that decision whether the three of us were going to carry on as a band and we thought, 'yeah why not?'''

Meanwhile, Gary, 48, previously revealed he ''tried everything'' to get Jason, 49, to rejoin Take That.

Gary said: ''He just didn't want to do it anymore. I don't think he'll come back.

''It's one thing when you're teenagers talking someone into something but he's a man now.

''We tried to talk him into it for about a year. We tried everything. Guilt. He just didn't want to do it.''