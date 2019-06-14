Robbie Williams wants to have more children.

The 45-year-old singer already has daughters Teddy, six, and nine-month-old Coco, as well as four-year-old son Charlton with wife Ayda Field, and although he was dubious about parenthood before becoming a father, he now wants to expand his brood even further.

When asked in an interview with Heart Breakfast whether he wanted another baby, he said: ''Yeah. I hope so. Considering I didn't want one. It's a turn out for the books that we've now got three and hopefully we'll have four.''

Despite wanting more children, the 'Angels' hitmaker admitted that parenthood isn't without its and recalled an incident where his oldest daughter Theodora was bemused with the fact she was forced to travel to San Francisco on a commercial flight.

He explained: ''She was getting on a plane the other day. Mum took all the kids to San Francisco to see her cousins. And she was like 'Mummy are we getting a private plane?' and she was like 'No darling we're not' and she looked at her quizzically and she said, 'But I'm my daddy's daughter'.

''And it was like, oh no what have we created? She's finding things normal that she shouldn't find normal. She will have a rude awakening at some point in her life.''

Elsewhere in the interview, the 'X Factor' judge teased that he would be up for creating a new stage musical about his own life.

He said: ''That would be a good idea. I've got so many fingers in so many pies right now. A musical would be one of them. We shall see.

''It's just coming up with a good idea. But my life's been pretty colourful so maybe that's the good idea.''