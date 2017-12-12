Robbie Williams has revealed he wants to record a song with former rival Liam Gallagher.

The 'Party Like A Russian' hitmaker famously fell out with the former Oasis star back in the 90s, but after hearing Liam's debut solo record 'As You Were' - and more specifically the single 'For What It's Worth' - Robbie believes the pair could put their differences aside to collaborate on a track.

When asked about the prospect of teaming up with Liam, Robbie said: ''Yeah, I'd do a song with him. My favourite song of the year is his track 'For What It's Worth'. I think it's the best song either Liam or Noel has written in the last 20 years.''

Robbie, 43, believes the hit track is ''amazing and timeless'', and whilst he'd love to perform it with the 45-year-old singer, he's not sure Liam would be as pleased with the idea.

Speaking to NME magazine, he added: ''It's amazing and timeless; it just hits that sweet spot. It's universal and speaks straight to the heart. He just got it completely right. I love it. Would I like to perform it with him at the NME Awards? I would like to see his face when you ask him.''

It isn't the first time Robbie has considered recording with Liam either, as he previously claimed a collaboration between the pair would be ''f***ing amazing''.

Asked when he last saw the singer, Robbie said: ''Backstage at the Brits in - I don't know - 2009? He was just walking past the dressing room. He's got an album coming out and primarily I have always been a fan of Oasis and him. I'm looking forward to his album coming out ...

''It would, it would be f***ing amazing [if they did something together]! But I don't think he's got it together enough to allow himself to do that. He's not gonna work with f***ing Robbie Williams. It's really unfortunate for me because I'd f***ing love it. And it would shock the world for a day.''

The pair famously fell out in the 1990s when Noel Gallagher, Liam's older brother, called Robbie ''the fat dancer from Take That''. A few years later, Liam started dating Nicole Appleton - who was Robbie's ex-girlfriend - and during an appearance at the BRIT Awards in 2000, Robbie offered to fight the 'Don't Look Back In Anger' singer for £100,000.