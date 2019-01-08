Robbie Williams wants to duet with Hugh Jackman on his next album.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker is reportedly planning a third installment of his swing LP series to coincide with his upcoming Las Vegas residency and thinks the 'Greatest Showman' actor would be the perfect duet partner.

A source told the Sunday Mirror newspaper: ''Robbie has the wheels in motions to plot out another swing album.

''The tie in with Las Vegas is obvious, especially given his favourite crooners such as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin enjoyed mammoth success there.

''If he gets this right, it really could be the ­beginning of him cracking the US market after so long. The idea of Hugh and Robbie on stage together would be dynamite.''

And Robbie also has a host of other big screen stars he's keen to get involved in the project, such as Sacha Baron Cohen, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Reese Witherspoon and Zooey Deschanel.

The source added: ''A duet with Sacha on a funny number would be amazing and a tune with a Vegas great like Tony Bennett could be enormous.

''It is exciting times as he ­formulates ideas and track listings for the album.''

The 44-year-old singer's first swing album, 2001's 'Swing When You're Winning', featured collaborations with the likes of Nicole Kidman, Jane Horrocks, and Jon Lovitz, as well as a posthumous duet using a recording of Sinatra, while his 2013 record 'Swing Both Ways' saw guest appearances from Michael Bublé, Kelly Clarkson and Rufus Wainwright.

And the former Take That star later admitted there were movie stars he'd been eyeing for the second record that had been too busy to get into the recording studio with him, but he hoped he could get them involved in a future album.

He said: ''There were a few people I wanted that were busy working on films that I might get next time. But at the top of my list were the people on the record, and I was lucky to get them all.''