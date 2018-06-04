Robbie Williams is reportedly releasing a new album of rarities and B-sides, including a duet with Kylie Minogue.

The 'Angels' hitmaker is bringing out compilation 'Under The Radar Volume 3' before Christmas and it is set to include a number of tracks which did not make it onto previous studio efforts, including his most recent LP 'The Heavy Entertainment Show'.

According to the Sunday Mirror newspaper, one song set for the tracklisting is 'Disco Symphony' which Robbie recorded with Kylie for that album but which never made the final cut.

The lyrics were written in an unlikely collaboration between Robbie, his long-time songwriting partner Guy Chambers and British comedian Jimmy Carr.

Speaking previously about the song, the part-time Take That star said: ''Me and Kylie have gotten together to do a song called 'Disco Symphony'. It's a big disco extravaganza ... I have a cunning plan and that song is placed in my back pocket ready to be deployed at the right time - and it will see the light. It's a cracker and I get to sing with Kylie Minogue again.''

Robbie, 44, and Kylie, 50, duetted back in 2000 on hit single 'Kids', which was included on his fourth studio album 'Sing When You're Winning' and her seventh studio LP 'Light Years'.

'Under The Radar Volume 3' follows 2017's 'Under The Radar Volume 2' and 2014's first installment of rarities.