Robbie Williams is in talks to reunite with Take That for Ariana Grande's One Love Manchester benefit concert.

The 43-year-old singer - who was a member of the boy band from 1990 to 1995, and again from 2009 to 2012 - is already due to appear as a solo artist at the concert, which is being held at the Emirates Old Trafford cricket ground on Sunday (04.06.17), for the 22 people killed and 59 injured in the terrorist attack at the 23-year-old 'Problem' singer's concert at the city's Manchester Arena on May 22.

But it has now been reported the 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker could team up with his former band mates Gary Barlow, Howard Donald, and Mark Owen - who are also scheduled to appear at the event - for a ''very special reunion''.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Robbie has signed up to perform and, of course, the first thing the organisers ­suggested was getting him together with Take That, who are already on the bill.

''They are all great mates and love the chance to get together, so everyone agrees it would be a lovely thing to do for such an incredible cause.

''Being local lads it's obviously something they're all very passionate about supporting. They have gone to great lengths to make sure they can be there - even though it will mean Take That ­racing straight from the stage to their own gig later that night in ­Birmingham.

''Talks are very much ongoing and if they can make the timings work then it would be a very special reunion indeed.''

Robbie and Take That will appear alongside Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber, Coldplay, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams, Little Mix, and Black Eyed Peas at the music extravaganza, which will see the net profits donated to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund.

Meanwhile, it was previously confirmed that all the survivors of the terrorist atrocity will be given free admission to the event, providing they can verify their initial booking with Ticketmaster.

General sale tickets sold out in just six minutes when they went on sale, with Ticketmaster saying: ''With over 450,000 searches on our site for One Love Manchester over the last 24 hours, demand was always going to be extremely high.''