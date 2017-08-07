Robbie Williams could be set to rejoin Take That for a Christmas song.

Frontman Gary Barlow - who is currently joined by Mark Owen and Howard Donald in the group - recently shared a picture in the studio on Instagram teasing new music is on the way, and it's reportedly due to be released later this year around the festive season.

The 'Giants' hitmakers have been eyeing getting the original five members of the group back for some shows or even an album for what seems like years.

And, though they won't be marking their 25th anniversary, Mark has hinted there is a glimmer of hope that part-timer Robbie, 43, and Jason Orange, 47 - who quit in 2014 - may come ''on board'' for something.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''I think we would still love to do something special with all of us.

''But because it feels to us like 25 years has gone we might do something at the end of this year.''

Gary added: ''We are looking to do something, hopefully maybe get Robbie on board, and Jason.''

The band are working on a boxset due out in December, where the new music would likely be featured among all of their hits, and have teamed up with their usual producer Stuart Price for the release.

Gary said: ''Making a record with Stuart is never predictable but it's very comfortable.

''He understands the band.

''So many of the people that work with us have been with us for a long time.

''We really hold on to people.They try getting away but we don't let them.''

The 46-year-old hunk said earlier this year that he thinks Robbie and Jason could return in 2022 for a 'greatest hits' tour and possibly a record.

The 'Back For Good' stars have decided not to mark their 25th anniversary with a big reunion.

At the time, Gary said: ''I don't think anything we do with Rob is going to relate to like a big 25-year project.

''In fact, I'll tell you this for the first time, we're looking at 30 years.

''We're planning something to do for the 30-year all together.

''We're looking that far ahead, something big, maybe a new record, maybe a greatest hits with a big tour.''