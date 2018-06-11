Robbie Williams is performing at the opening ceremony of the FIFA World Cup in Russia.

The 44-year-old pop star will be part of the celebrations that will kick-off the start of the soccer tournament when host nation Russia play Saudi Arabia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium on Thursday (14.06.18).

As well as playing his own biggest hits, Robbie will also sing a duet with Russian soprano Aida Garifullina.

Announcing his appearance, the part-time Take That star said: ''I'm so happy and excited to be going back to Russia for such a unique performance. I've done a lot in my career, and opening the FIFA World Cup to 80,000 football fans in the stadium and many millions all over the world is a boyhood dream. We'd like to invite football and music fans to party with us in Russia, in the stadium, or to tune in their TVs a little earlier for an unforgettable show.''

Robbie is a huge football fan and is a life-long supporter of his hometown team Port Vale FC - which is based in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffordshire, and play in League 2 in England.

The 'Party Like A Russian' singer also is one of the co-founders of Soccer Aid, biennial charity football match which pits legendary ex-players and celebrities against each other in an England versus The Rest of the World match.

The latest game took place at Manchester United's stadium Old Trafford on Sunday (10.06.18) and was won by England on penalties following a 3-3 draw in normal time, with stars taking part including Usain Bolt, Olly Murs and Sir Mo Farah.