Robbie Williams is set to headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.

The 44-year-old singer will join the previously announced co-headliners Bob Dylan and Neil Young as the final name on the bill at the London festival on the event's closing day, July 14.

The performance will mark the first time Robbie has taken to the stage at the AEG Presents event, and it will come after he wraps his string of Las Vegas residency concerts in March and June next year.

James King, senior vice president AEG Presents, said: ''One of the truly great British entertainers, we're so excited to finally welcome Robbie Williams to Hyde Park, who has been on our wish list since we started seven years ago.

''Robbie works a crowd like no one else and his collection of hits will be the perfect way to round off Barclaycard presents British Summer Time for 2019.''

Previously, it was announced that legendary musicians Bob Dylan and Neil Young - who have shared a stage many times previously, beginning in 1976 at a farewell show for Dylan's backing band - will take to the stage as co-headliners on July 12 though it's not yet clear in which order they will play.

Speaking of the incredible joint booking, James King said: ''Barclaycard presents British Summer Time has always tried to deliver the greatest possible one off live experiences for music fans in London and being able to bring together two of the biggest cultural icons together for this historic day of music counts as possibly the biggest event we have ever delivered in Hyde Park.''

Young, 73, previously topped the bill at the annual event back in 2014 with his backing band Crazy Horse.

Earlier this month, Robbie announced his Las Vegas residency shows, which will kick off in March.

He said: ''I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can't wait.''