Robbie Williams is set to headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park festival on July 14.
Robbie Williams is set to headline Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park festival.
The 44-year-old singer will join the previously announced co-headliners Bob Dylan and Neil Young as the final name on the bill at the London festival on the event's closing day, July 14.
The performance will mark the first time Robbie has taken to the stage at the AEG Presents event, and it will come after he wraps his string of Las Vegas residency concerts in March and June next year.
James King, senior vice president AEG Presents, said: ''One of the truly great British entertainers, we're so excited to finally welcome Robbie Williams to Hyde Park, who has been on our wish list since we started seven years ago.
''Robbie works a crowd like no one else and his collection of hits will be the perfect way to round off Barclaycard presents British Summer Time for 2019.''
Previously, it was announced that legendary musicians Bob Dylan and Neil Young - who have shared a stage many times previously, beginning in 1976 at a farewell show for Dylan's backing band - will take to the stage as co-headliners on July 12 though it's not yet clear in which order they will play.
Speaking of the incredible joint booking, James King said: ''Barclaycard presents British Summer Time has always tried to deliver the greatest possible one off live experiences for music fans in London and being able to bring together two of the biggest cultural icons together for this historic day of music counts as possibly the biggest event we have ever delivered in Hyde Park.''
Young, 73, previously topped the bill at the annual event back in 2014 with his backing band Crazy Horse.
Earlier this month, Robbie announced his Las Vegas residency shows, which will kick off in March.
He said: ''I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can't wait.''
From their newest EP 'What Did You Think When You Made Me This Way', Nothing But Thieves drop the lyric video for their single 'Take This Lonely...
The Lumineers honour their friend and hero Tom Petty with a sensational cover of his 1996 song 'Walls' from the 'She's the One' soundtrack.
Watch Olly Murs get his nerd on as he blags his way into an exclusive Snoop Dogg party (where Rowan Atkinson is the bartender) in the video for their...
From 'Happy' to 'Banana Pancakes', these are soaked in positivity.
Mariah Carey is the picture of glamour in the black and white video for her brand new single 'With You'. It's the lead single from her forthcoming...
Eminem draws attention to the negative response his 2017 album 'Revival' received in the video for his latest song 'Venom'; a song recorded for the...
With the recent release of her third, very well received album 'Hunter' just behind her, Anna had plenty of relatively new songs to showcase.
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...