Robbie Williams has re-recorded his single 'Time On Earth' entirely in French.

The 43-year-old singer - whose last single 'Love My Life' only reached number 22 in the UK charts - has decided to swap his native English in favour of the French language for the song, which is on the deluxe version of his album 'The Heavy Entertainment Show'.

The 'Angels' hitmaker's latest single in the UK is 'Mixed Singles', but for fans of the part-time Take That star in France he has made a new version with a twist.

The song pays homage to the fact that Robbie plans to visit the country more often and the fact his wife, Ayda Field, used to live in the French capital Paris and can speak the language ''fluently''.

Plus the silver-haired hunk has vowed to learn to speak it too as his daughter Teddy, four, will be going to a French-speaking school.

According to the Daily Star newspaper, Robbie - who also has son Charlton, two, with the 37-year-old actress - said: ''I holiday in France, I love French football, my wife speaks French fluently, she spent a lot of time there, our daughter Teddy will go to a French school. If I don't learn French they're going to speak in code and I'm not going to know what they're saying. So I'm going to learn to speak French in time.''

The 'Party Like a Russian' singer previously made a French version of 'Supreme', called 'L'amour Supreme', in 2000 from his third studio album 'Sing When You're Winning' and it made it to number 12 in the French chart.