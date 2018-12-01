Robbie Williams thinks his marriage has improved since he began working with his wife Ayda Field on 'The X Factor'.

The 44-year-old pop star appears alongside the 39-year-old actress on the British version of the show, and Robbie has claimed that in spite of their on-screen rivalry, he and Ayda have actually benefited from working together.

Robbie told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''We were a really tight unit anyway and when people say marriage is really difficult and you have to work at it, we never understand that saying ... and long may that continue.

''I think that we are happy anyway but since 'X Factor' maybe happier.''

Robbie also heaped praise on his wife, suggesting she feels ''more fulfilled'' now than ever before.

The 'Angels' hitmaker - who has kids Teddy, six, Charlie, four, and two-month-old Coco with the actress - said: ''Ayda's ambitious and talented and creative and I dragged her away from her job and made her be my dressing room support.

''Now she has been working and really enjoying herself and because she is more fulfilled I guess that as a unit we are happier.''

Despite enjoying his time on the show, Robbie wants a pay rise if he is to return to 'The X Factor' in 2019.

Asked whether he would be interested in returning for another series, he recently said: ''We would love to come back. But we need to be treated kindly, so we'll see. Is that my pitch for a pay rise? Abso-f***ing-lutely.''

Robbie is also hoping that starring on 'The X Factor' will lead to his own show.

The pop star shared: ''I've always dreamed of having my own TV show. I want to do something like the 'Morecambe and Wise Show' meets the 'Dean Martin Show' meets 'Noel's House Party'.

''I'm in with all the TV bigwigs now. And they appear to be happy with me.''