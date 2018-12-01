According to Robbie Williams, his marriage has improved since he began working with his wife Ayda Field on 'The X Factor'.
Robbie Williams thinks his marriage has improved since he began working with his wife Ayda Field on 'The X Factor'.
The 44-year-old pop star appears alongside the 39-year-old actress on the British version of the show, and Robbie has claimed that in spite of their on-screen rivalry, he and Ayda have actually benefited from working together.
Robbie told the Daily Mirror newspaper: ''We were a really tight unit anyway and when people say marriage is really difficult and you have to work at it, we never understand that saying ... and long may that continue.
''I think that we are happy anyway but since 'X Factor' maybe happier.''
Robbie also heaped praise on his wife, suggesting she feels ''more fulfilled'' now than ever before.
The 'Angels' hitmaker - who has kids Teddy, six, Charlie, four, and two-month-old Coco with the actress - said: ''Ayda's ambitious and talented and creative and I dragged her away from her job and made her be my dressing room support.
''Now she has been working and really enjoying herself and because she is more fulfilled I guess that as a unit we are happier.''
Despite enjoying his time on the show, Robbie wants a pay rise if he is to return to 'The X Factor' in 2019.
Asked whether he would be interested in returning for another series, he recently said: ''We would love to come back. But we need to be treated kindly, so we'll see. Is that my pitch for a pay rise? Abso-f***ing-lutely.''
Robbie is also hoping that starring on 'The X Factor' will lead to his own show.
The pop star shared: ''I've always dreamed of having my own TV show. I want to do something like the 'Morecambe and Wise Show' meets the 'Dean Martin Show' meets 'Noel's House Party'.
''I'm in with all the TV bigwigs now. And they appear to be happy with me.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...