Robbie Williams doesn't think an Oasis revival would be as successful as Take That's comeback.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker has continued his feud with Liam Gallagher and suggested a return for the Britpop legends wouldn't sell as many tickets as his own band's reunion tour in 2010.

He told Music Week: ''When Oasis eventually get back together in five or 10 years' time, there'll be a wry smile that they won't sell as many tickets as we did.''

Take That's 'Progress' run was hugely successful and helped relaunch Robbie's solo career, and he thinks the impact would be hard to match.

He added: ''Us f***ing herberts from the north did the biggest tour the music industry's ever seen, incredibly special. I needed a place to go and hide in public.

''I'd taken three years off and my body, mind and psyche had just collapsed. I didn't know who I was or what I was doing it for.

''The boys helped me to come back. I got to sell the biggest album of that year and do the biggest tour the UK's ever seen in the history of music.''

It's safe to say Robbie and Liam don't see eye to eye, and the 'Angels' singer recently challenged his rival to a ''professional'' boxing match two decades after first laying down the gauntlet ar the BRIT Awards.

He said: ''I'd love it. But I'd want it to be a professional fight. I've just seen how much KSI and Logan Paul made from their fight and I think we could trounce that.

''But, yeah, I think last time in the noughties Liam wanted to go down to an abandoned railway track or something.

''I don't want to do that. It's got to be f***ing whistles and bells if it happens... Liam and I would be a wonderful thing.''