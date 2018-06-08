Robbie Williams has revealed he is an insomniac.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker admitted he has trouble sleeping, and it meant he had a very restless night when his five-year-old daughter Teddy went to a friend's house for her first ever sleepover.

Opening up about fatherhood during an appearance on the 'Loose Women' panel with his wife Ayda Field on Friday (08.06.18), he said: ''Teddy went away for a sleepover at a friend's house a couple of weeks ago. I'm an insomniac, I don't get to asleep until 3, 4, maybe 5 [in the morning].

''For those five hours between 12 and 5, all I was thinking about was, 'Is she OK? Is she at the right place? Is the person she's with fine? Will the house she's in get burgled?' ''

The 44-year-old star - whose wife Ayda gave birth to their second child Charlton in October 2014 - admitted that becoming a father himself meant he now has a better understanding of the worries his own mum and grandmother had when he was growing up.

He added: ''I get what my grandma and mum were on about now. I totally get it. Whereas before when you're growing up and your grandma wants to wrap you in cotton wool, you're like, 'Get off, I'm fine.' ''