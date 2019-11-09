Robbie Williams thinks he's ruin his own career if he used social media.

The 'Angels' hitmaker - who has Teddy, seven, Charlie, four, and Coco, 14 months with wife Ayda Field - won't let his management team give him the password to Twitter because he can be aggressive and angry.

Robbie recalled how a new staff member recently gave him the password and he embarked on a 48-hour tweeting spree.

He said: ''I became engulfed with resentment and anger and shame and fear and all those things. Then I was on a plane to Majorca and I phoned my manager and said, 'I've found my password - change it and don't give me the new one.'

''He said, 'Oh no, what have you done?' and I said, 'Just do it. I'm one tweet away from a career-ender.

''Because in anger I can be quite creative and my aggression would serve me badly.

''There would be people who were showing their disdain. And I'd go and find them and show my disdain back. And then I'd turn into a self-lacerating hate machine.''

The 45-year-old star feels ''drawn'' to find negative comments about himself.

He told the Daily Telegraph magazine: ''I don't understand why I'm drawn like a magnet to try and find out why my deepest fears about myself are true. It's as if I constantly need to bolster the self-hatred.

''But it just becomes part of your daily routine: cup of tea, go for a wee, hate yourself.

''It's nice that [good things] are there, but they don't affect me as much as the hate.''

Robbie also warned about the danger of ''shaming'' people in public, pointing to the recent row in which Coleen Rooney claimed personal stories about her had been leaked via Rebekah Vardy's Instagram account.

He said: ''There was a dramatic overcorrection. Let's say Rebekah Vardy was guilty - which we don't know. How she will feel inside right now is 10 times worse than how Coleen Rooney would have felt when those things were happening to her. It's a dangerous game to play.

''I get it. I've fed stories to different people - fortunately those stories did not make the press, so I went on trusting them, but I understand Coleen Rooney's need for revenge and I would probably have done the same thing. But we have to be very careful. It's suicide-causing - provoking those levels of shame.''