Robbie Williams is spontaneous in the recording studio.

The 45-year-old singer is currently working on a new album with longtime collaborator Guy Chambers, and the songwriter has said Robbie's approach to creating new music is often quite spontaneous, and he has to make sure he's always recording just in case the singer does something ''really very strong''.

Speaking about his recording process in an interview for Sound On Sound magazine, Guy said: ''[Robbie] gets quite a buzz from a track already in progress. He likes a certain amount of music to ... So what we tend to do when he walks through the room is we immediately give him a mic, a handheld mic, and he immediately starts singing, if he likes the track. We record everything he does, because sometimes his first thoughts are really very strong, and I'm sort of playing along at the same time trying to interact with him.

''I like jamming with people when I'm writing. I like playing at the same time, I like getting involved, and not just watching it. I like ... I suppose directing it in a way, and that's what it's like with Rob.''

Alongside working with Robbie, Guy is also set to release his debut solo album entitled 'Go Gentle Into The Light' on May 3, which features a host of tracks originally recorded by Robbie reimagined as piano instrumentals by Guy.

The musician recorded all the music on his 55th birthday last year in a single session at the world famous Abbey Road Studios in London.

Speaking about the record, Chambers said: ''I chose the music that I thought would lend itself to solo piano, they were not chosen as part of a greatest hits exercise. I learnt a lot about the songs.

''I thought it would be nice for them to be heard in their pure melodic form. It was a little gift to myself.''

The album will be preceded by the single 'The Road To Mandalay' and other songs on the tracklist include 'Go Gentle', 'No Regrets', 'Angels' and 'Millennium'.