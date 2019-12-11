Robbie Williams thinks his daughter Teddy is destined for a career in music.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has heaped praise on his seven-year-old girl - whom he has with wife Ayda Field - and he claimed even at such a young age she's already a much better singer than he is.

Speaking to the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column, he said: ''I'm not the most talented singer in my family, my daughter is more talented than me, Teddy is a fantastic singer, really.

''Already she's got a musical ear and it's incredible.''

Robbie - who also has daughter Coco, 15 months, and son Charlie, five, with Ayda - also revealed his plans for the festive season, as he teased a solution to an early Christmas wakeup call.

He added: ''What I might do is not tell them it's Christmas, so then they dont go up too early... as they're not excited and then I'll go: 'Surprise, Santa has been.' ''

Meanwhile, daughter Teddy actually makes an appearance on the track 'Home' - which appears on Robbie's new album 'The Christmas Present' - although he will be holding onto the song earnings until she's old enough to manage her own money.

The 'Let Me Entertain You' star recently said: ''No, not yet. I'll be keeping them.''

Asked if she will get a mention in the credits, he replied: ''I don't know, it's not a duet, it's only a very small bit.''

The 45-year-old singer shared how he just heard Teddy singing in their home studio one day and was blown away by her voice.

On how the feature came about, he said: ''Teddy is on a track called 'Home'.

''I have a studio in my house and the kids wander down.

''This particular time she was singing and I said, 'You sound great, baby - do you think you can remember these words?'. She knocked it out of the park.''