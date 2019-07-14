Pop star Robbie Williams has confessed he was ''unable to leave the sofa'' for three years as he battled agoraphobia.
Robbie Williams was ''unable to leave the sofa'' for three years as he battled agoraphobia.
The 45-year-old pop star has admitted the anxiety disorder - which causes people to avoid places or situations that may trigger panic - left him housebound for years, revealing he even turned down a £15 million offer to host 'American Idol' because he couldn't face it.
He shared: ''My career had gone stratospheric and taken me to Mars, and I needed some time to get my equilibrium back and get myself back together.
''It was my body and mind telling me I shouldn't go anywhere, that I couldn't do anything. It was telling me to just wait - so I literally just sat and waited.
''I was agoraphobic from around 2006 to 2009. Those years were just spent wearing a cashmere kaftan, eating Kettle Chips, growing a beard and staying in.
''I remember they offered me £15 million to take over from Simon Cowell on 'American Idol', plus a big gig in the States, but I turned it down because I wasn't leaving the sofa at the time. I just couldn't.''
According to the chart-topping star, hearing The Killers' song 'Human' on the radio proved to be a turning point in his life.
Speaking to The Sun on Sunday newspaper, he recalled: ''I remember listening to that Killers song and something in that moment made me think, 'I had better get my a**e in gear, put an album together and tour.'
''There was no rhyme or reason why five minutes before that, it hadn't happened. But when I did come back, it felt so unnatural. It's why that Bodies performance was so bad - I didn't know what the f*** I was doing, it didn't seem natural to me any more.
''I had to re-learn how to entertain. It wasn't an easy process - it was like having a car crash and then learning how to walk again.''
It's time for a riot grrrl revolution.
How are the world's biggest superstars changing?
Who inspired Royse?
Graham J tells all about his experience with the Jazz Journal.
An interview with Nick Wilson.
"This is one of those avant-garde things, is it?" says a droll, dubious and dying...