Robbie Williams is heading back to Las Vegas in 2020 for a second residency.

The 'Angels' hitmaker has announced he's set to return to Sin City for eight more shows at Wyn Las Vegas' Encore Theater between March 24 and April 4, following 16 sell-out 'Live In Las Vegas' performances at the venue earlier this year.

He said: ''I'm so excited to be returning to Las Vegas for new residency dates next year.

''To have my own run of Vegas shows was a real dream come true and I can't wait to come back.''

Bobby Reynolds, senior vice president of AEG Presents Las Vegas, added: ''Robbie Williams is coming back to where he belongs - Las Vegas.

''Robbie's personality and style are as unique as this town and we couldn't be happier to have him back at Wynn. ''Robbie packed the house every night with audience members from near and far.

''Whether they had seen him one time or one hundred times, the crowd all had one thing in common: They loved the show!''

The former Take That star admitted at his debut show that it was one of the most important shows of his career.

He told the crowd: ''I can't remember the last time a gig meant this much to me. There's a magic here, right?''

And he also joked of his plans to break America with his residency, as he wants 'Friends' actress Jennifer Aniston to know who he is.

He added: ''I want to be famous in America. I want Jennifer Aniston to know who I am.''

The 'Rock DJ' hitmaker described the gig as a ''dream come true''.

He said at the time: ''I'm beyond excited to announce my first ever residency in Las Vegas. To follow in the footsteps of some of the greatest entertainers of all time is a dream come true - I can't wait.''

As well as performing his own hits, the 45-year-old entertainer also took on renditions of classics by Dean Martin, Neil Diamond, Radiohead, and even Shaggy's 'It Wasn't Me'.

Tickets for the Vegas shows go on sale on November 21 from 7am (PT).